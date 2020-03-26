Calais Campbell said he took less money to go to Ravens

Getty Images

Defensive lineman Calais Campbell got a new contract when he was traded to the Ravens earlier this month, but he said he could have gotten more if he’d been traded to another team.

Campbell told reporters on Thursday that there were four or five other teams interested in trading for him. He also said that some of those teams were willing to pay him more than the Ravens, but that the quality of the team in Baltimore made up for any financial differences.

“I was more confident in going to Baltimore even if I had to take less,” Campbell said, via Jeff Zrebiec of TheAthletic.com. “There’s not too many teams better.”

There was no team better in the regular season last year than the Ravens, but they were knocked out of the playoffs by the Titans in the divisional round. They hope Campbell is part of the answer for a deeper run the next time around.