Chandler Jones donating 150,000 meals to food banks

Getty Images

Cardinals linebacker Chandler Jones announced Thursday he is donating over 150,000 meals to food banks in Arizona and his hometown of Endicott, New York, to assist with families affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jones is providing meals to St. Mary’s Food Bank and Midwest Food Bank of Arizona and Mother Teresa’s Cupboard through the Catholic Charities of Broome County in New York.

“These are really tough times, and it is important for me to do my part and help out both here in Arizona and back at home in New York,” Jones said in a statement. “There are a lot of people in need and everything we can do as a community makes a difference.”

Since joining the Cardinals in 2016, Jones leads the NFL with 60 sacks and is tied for the NFL lead with 17 forced fumbles while ranking second in the league with 66 tackles for loss.