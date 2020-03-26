Colts add veteran cornerback Xavier Rhodes

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 26, 2020, 4:44 PM EDT
The Colts filled a need in the secondary with a veteran.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Colts are signing veteran cornerback Xavier Rhodes to a one-year deal.

The 29-year-old cornerback made the Pro Bowl last year, but the Vikings cut him in a cap-saving move before the start of the league year. He struggled at times last year, and didn’t seem to be a favorite of coach Mike Zimmer.

Rhodes had been No. 20 on our list of the Top 25 Remaining Free Agents. And now he isn’t.

The Colts had a need after cutting Pierre Desir earlier this week.

7 responses to “Colts add veteran cornerback Xavier Rhodes

  1. If the price is right singing Rhodes is a shrewd smart signing, he could end up really helping that defense.

  2. Get ready for him to throw his helmet a bunch and become mysteriously injured when someone beats him!

  3. Rhodes is a shell of his former self. Maybe signing a 1 year prove-it deal will snap him out of it, but I doubt it since last year was a contract year as well.

  4. Viking games I saw last year, he seemed to get beat a lot. I like it’s just a 1 year deal.

  5. He struggled at times last year, and didn’t seem to be a favorite of coach Mike Zimmer.
    ___________

    Let me correct that. He struggled at ALL times last year. He WAS a favorite of Mike Zimmer, which is why he continued to play. I have no doubt Zimmer wanted him back this year so he could “fix him,” but Spielman did the right thing letting him go.

    He was a great cornerback for a while but he fell off the table quickly and won’t be getting his mojo back.

  6. Good luck X Man. Gonna miss you in MN. I know last couple years been down, but the full body of work was exceptional.

