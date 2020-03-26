Daniel Ross becomes latest ex-Cowboy to join Raiders

Getty Images

The Raiders have added yet another ex Cowboy to their roster.

Las Vegas has agreed to terms with defensive lineman Daniel Ross, according to his representation, DEC Management. Ross reunites with Rod Marinelli, who was the Cowboys defensive coordinator and now serves as the Raiders defensive line coach.

Ross former teammates’ Maliek Collins, Jeff Heath and Jason Witten previously agreed to terms with the Raiders.

Ross, 27, spent last season on injured reserve with a shoulder injury.

He played for the Cowboys for three seasons after stints with the Texans, Lions and Chiefs.

Ross played 16 games in his career with the Cowboys, his only career action.

He has 19 tackles, two sacks, a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries in his career.