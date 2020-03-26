Darqueze Dennard’s deal with Jaguars is off

Getty Images

Reports of a deal between the Jaguars and cornerback Darqueze Dennard surfaced more than a week ago, but the Jaguars didn’t make the deal official at any point and they won’t be making it official in the future.

The team put out word on Thursday that the deal will not be moving forward because they could not agree on final contract terms with Dennard. That will put Dennard back on the open market.

There’s no word on what caused the snag, but it will leave Jacksonville looking elsewhere for secondary help while Dennard tries to strike a deal with another team.

Dennard was listed at No. 89 on our list of the top 100 free agents this season.