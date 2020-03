Drew Brees donates $5 million to Louisiana coronavirus relief

Getty Images

Saints quarterback Drew Brees embedded himself in his adopted hometown after Hurricane Katrina.

Now, he’s giving back to Louisiana in another time of trouble.

Brees just announced on social media that he and his wife Brittany are donating $5 million to help people in Louisiana in 2020.

“The priority now is helping our communities get through this tough time,” he wrote. “After considerable research and conversations with local organizations, we will be mobilizing our partnerships with Second Harvest Food Bank, Ochsner Health Systems, Walk-Ons, Jimmy Johns, Smalls Sliders and Waitr to prepare and deliver over 10,000 meals per day throughout Louisiana for as long as it takes to children on meal programs, seniors, and families in need.

“Let’s all do our part, maintain hope, and get through this together.”

It’s an admirable gesture for a player who has put down roots in New Orleans, since arriving in 2006.