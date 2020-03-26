E.J. Gaines returns to Bills on one-year deal

Getty Images

The Bills signed cornerback E.J. Gaines to a one-year deal last March, but a core muscle injury in August led to a stint on injured reserve that was followed by his release.

Gaines is going to try to run it back this year. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Gaines has agreed to another one-year deal in Buffalo.

This is the third time that the Bills have acquired Gaines. He initially joined the team as part of the compensation for wide receiver Sammy Watkins in a 2017 trade with the Rams. He had 59 tackles, an interception and a forced fumble in 11 starts that year.

Gaines didn’t land with another team in 2019, so his last regular season action came with the Browns in 2018. A concussion ended that season after six appearances.