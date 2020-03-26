Former Vikings guard Terry Tausch dies at 61

Getty Images

Former NFL offensive lineman Terry Tausch died Thursday at his home in Plano, Texas, the University of Texas announced. Tausch was 61.

No cause of death was given.

The Vikings made Tausch a second-round choice in 1982. He played seven seasons for Minnesota and one for San Francisco.

He started 68 games at right guard for the Vikings.

In 1989, Tausch went to the 49ers. He appeared in nine regular-season games, though he did not have a start, and all three postseason games as the 49ers won Super Bowl XXIV.