Giants signing Austin Johnson

The Giants have agreed to terms with defensive tackle Austin Johnson, Dan Duggan of TheAthletic.com reports.

Johnson reunites with Sean Spencer, who was Johnson’s position coach at Penn State. Spencer now serves as the Giants’ defensive line coach.

Johnson, 25, spent the past four seasons with the Titans after they made him a second-round choice in 2016.

He appeared in 58 games, including all 16 in each of the past three seasons, and made 13 starts.

Johnson has 83 career tackles, 2.5 sacks, five quarterback hits and five pass breakups in his career.

He appeared in 1,231 defensive snaps and 442 on special teams in Tennessee.