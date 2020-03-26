Howie Roseman: Alshon Jeffery is “the elephant in the room” for the Eagles

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 26, 2020, 12:01 PM EDT
There hasn’t been much talk about Alshon Jeffery in Philadelphia this offseason, but Eagles General Manager Howie Roseman broached the subject today.

On a conference call with reporters, Roseman acknowledged that there are questions about Jeffery’s future in Philadelphia, but he said that until Jeffery is healthy enough to pass a physical, those questions don’t have many answers.

“Obviously, the elephant in the room is Alshon,” Roseman said, via Mike Kaye of NJ.com. “He’s got to get healthy.”

A report last month said Jeffery would welcome a change of scenery, but that doesn’t necessarily mean he’s going anywhere. He’s 30 years old and coming off Lisfranc surgery, which means he’s likely months away from being able to practice or play.

Then there’s the issue of his $15.4 million cap hit this year, which is something the Eagles would surely prefer to get off their books. But he’s due $11.5 million guaranteed this year, so it seems unlikely that any other team would be eager to trade for him.

Given that contract, a change of scenery seems unlikely, and the Eagles will just have to hope Jeffery can get healthy and play better this year than he did last year, when he averaged a career-low 11.4 yards per catch.

8 responses to “Howie Roseman: Alshon Jeffery is “the elephant in the room” for the Eagles

  1. Has he explained why he guaranteed Alshon’s salary for 2020 shortly before game 1 of last year yet? I know they gained a little cap room but they didn’t end up using it on anyone.

  2. The ultimate Viking killer when he was in Chicago and killed them in the NFC Title game on the way to the Super Bowl.

  3. Dump him and move on.

    Take the cap hit and rid the locker room of this underachiever with a loud mouth.

  6. It’s been 6 seasons since he was healthy enough to play the full season, performed at an elite level in both numbers of yards & catches. Not that he hasn’t played well, because he has. But, I agree that coming off injuries and not being able to show he will be ready this season, he just is not $11.5M – $15M worthy. They are stuck until the season starts and hopefully, for them, he is good to go.

  7. snowlock2013 says:
    March 26, 2020 at 12:22 pm
    dude single-handedly wrecked Xavier Rhodes.

    ——————-
    No, unfortunately there have been quite a few receivers who have wrecked Xavier Rhodes the last two seasons…

  8. unleaded92 says:
    March 26, 2020 at 12:20 pm

    Dump him and move on.

    Take the cap hit and rid the locker room of this underachiever with a loud mouth.

    —————-

    Alshon is a lot of things, but he is not a “loud mouth.” He’s about the quietest dude there is.

    To the extent that he seems unhappy, it’s mostly been based on speculation and conjecture, precisely because he’s about as far from being a “loud mouth” as one can be.

    And besides, that’s a distraction from the real issue: his decreased productivity. Howie made a big mistake when he guaranteed 2020 for an increasingly underproductive receiver with slowing legs and increasingly suspect hands in big moments. And this is to say nothing of the prolonged injuries.

    I think when Howie made that decision, he was still thinking of the Alshon who made big contributions in the 2017 playoff run to the super bowl, and who came to life — somewhat — in the 2018 stretch.

