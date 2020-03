Getty Images

The Jaguars announced the signing of receiver Terry Godwin on Thursday.

Godwin, 23, has never played in a regular-season game.

The Panthers made him a seventh-round choice in 2019 out of Georgia. Carolina, though, cut Godwin out of the preseason.

Godwin signed with the Jaguars’ practice squad on Sept. 10. He was on their practice squad until going on the practice squad injured list Dec. 19.

During his four seasons at Georgia, Godwin made 134 catches for 1,800 yards and 11 touchdowns.