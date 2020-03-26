Jalen Mills ready for new role as hybrid player

Getty Images

Jalen Mills has returned to the Eagles on a one-year deal, and he’s returning in a new role.

Mills, formerly a pure corner, will play “something similar” to Malcolm Jenkins‘ hybrid role. The Eagles recently parted ways with Jenkins, leaving a big hole in their defense.

It stands to reason that the Eagles will have to have some adjustments to cover everything Jenkins did.

“That’s going to be big bro forever,” Mills said of Jenkins, via Dave Zangaro of NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com. “I think as far as expectations, his name holds the weight. He’s a Philly icon, Philly legend. I feel like his jersey should probably get retired there. As far as people saying that [about replacing Jenkins], I know for sure it’s going to be a really, really big target on my back.”

Mills, 25, said his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, first told him of the Eagles’ plan to play him at safety. Mills expects to be something of a Taysom Hill on defense, a Swiss Army Knife of sorts.

He could see action at nickel corner, dime linebacker or corner, free safety or strong safety.

“I see myself as a Charles Woodson type, a guy who can just play it all,” Mills said. “You can line me up from the left side of the field all the way to the right side of the field.”