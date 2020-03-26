Jamie Collins on Tom Brady leaving Patriots: “I still don’t believe it”

Getty Images

Jamie Collins has left the Patriots twice, once when he was traded to the Browns in 2016 and again this month when he signed with the Lions. But Collins never thought he’d see Tom Brady leave New England.

Collins, the linebacker who recently arrived in Detroit, told reporters there that he was stunned the Patriots and Brady didn’t find a way to stay together.

“Oh, man,” Collins said, via the Detroit Free Press. “I still don’t believe it.”

Collins said he hopes the Bucs can build a great team around Brady.

“I hope he gets everybody he needs and deserves cause he definitely deserves it,” Collins said. “It don’t feel real, man. I just can’t wait to see it. I need to see it on Sunday.”

Collins will get to see it in person this season, as the Lions will host the Buccaneers.