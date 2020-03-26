Jimmy Graham thinks the Bears have the right plan for him

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 26, 2020, 4:49 PM EDT
Getty Images

The Bears gave free agent tight end Jimmy Graham a bigger contract than many were expecting him to land, with Graham guaranteed to make $9 million this year. But Graham says the financial commitment was only one aspect of his decision to sign with the Bears.

Graham also said his confidence in Bears coach Matt Nagy to use him properly, and his relationship with General Manager Ryan Pace, who was in New Orleans when the Saints drafted Graham, made the difference.

Conversations that I had with coach and with Ryan Pace and how they use their tight end . . . were just above and beyond,” Graham said, via Adam Jahns of TheAthletic.com. “I’m excited to play for Ryan Pace. I’m excited to be his player again. . . . I’m hungrier than ever.”

Graham said Nagy’s offense is the closest thing he’s seen to the Saints’ offense since he left New Orleans five years ago. The Bears would love to see Graham look like he looked in New Orleans — and not like he looked last year in Green Bay, where he managed just 38 catches for 447 yards and three touchdowns.

Permalink 11 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

11 responses to “Jimmy Graham thinks the Bears have the right plan for him

  2. No other team would’ve paid half of what the Bears are, so it really was an easy choice for him.

  4. It would seem to me that Graham will be a salesman in his life after football.

    Why? Because he certainly sold the Bears a bill of damaged goods for $9 million.

  5. Sad truth is, Aaron Rodgers has never really utilized a tight end consistently like Graham was utilized in New Orleans, or like Gronk was in NE. He had a decent connection with Cook in 2016 (and he’s better than Graham), but Finley had much more potential. Rodgers has never made one shine consistently.

  6. He excelled with Drew. Wilson & Aaron Rogers ain’t Drew, but also ain’t Trubisky or Foles and he has T-Rex arms in traffic. $30k per catch is gonna seem like a bargain by this time next year.

  8. Rodgers has never made one shine consistently.
    —-
    AR is the reason Richard Rodgers still keeps getting jobs lol. When he’s got a capable tight end like Finley or Cook they had good numbers. Packers just haven’t given him anyone to work with. Graham can talk all he wants but a year from now he will be looking for a new team again.

  9. Kind of weird that the Packers would make him the highest paid tight end in history and then have the wrong plan for him.

  11. If their plan is to be disappointed and wonder why they didn’t sign Eric Ebron instead then yeah, they have the right plan.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!