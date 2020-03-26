Jimmy Graham thinks the Bears have the right plan for him

Getty Images

The Bears gave free agent tight end Jimmy Graham a bigger contract than many were expecting him to land, with Graham guaranteed to make $9 million this year. But Graham says the financial commitment was only one aspect of his decision to sign with the Bears.

Graham also said his confidence in Bears coach Matt Nagy to use him properly, and his relationship with General Manager Ryan Pace, who was in New Orleans when the Saints drafted Graham, made the difference.

“Conversations that I had with coach and with Ryan Pace and how they use their tight end . . . were just above and beyond,” Graham said, via Adam Jahns of TheAthletic.com. “I’m excited to play for Ryan Pace. I’m excited to be his player again. . . . I’m hungrier than ever.”

Graham said Nagy’s offense is the closest thing he’s seen to the Saints’ offense since he left New Orleans five years ago. The Bears would love to see Graham look like he looked in New Orleans — and not like he looked last year in Green Bay, where he managed just 38 catches for 447 yards and three touchdowns.