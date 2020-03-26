Jimmy Smith didn’t get “the rush of calls” he was expecting in free agency

Getty Images

Cornerback Jimmy Smith signed a one-year deal to remain with the Ravens this week and he said on Thursday that his plan heading into free agency was to stay put, but he was hoping that hitting the open market might provide some leverage in contract talks.

Smith said that during a video chat for the team’s website, but admitted that he “didn’t get the rush of calls that I expected to get” when the negotiating window opened last Monday. Smith said he wasn’t sure if his age and the challenges with physicals in the current environment played a role in that, but it left him with an obvious choice about how to move forward.

“It’s like being in a relationship for a long time and then being single all of a sudden,” Smith said. “You think you’re gonna get all these looks, maybe they’re not looking at you the same way. You’re a little more comfortable in the relationship.”

Whatever the circumstances, Smith’s return gives the Ravens a good trio of cornerbacks with Marcus Peters and Marlon Humphrey also on hand and that should help the chances of another successful season in Baltimore.