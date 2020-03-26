Josh Allen “still floating on cloud nine” over Stefon Diggs trade

Getty Images

Bills quarterback Josh Allen is sharing a house and a quarantine with Kyle Allen right now, which means he was around when his housemate learned that he’d been traded from Carolina to Washington this week.

That trade is going to wind up being less meaningful to Buffalo than the one that the Bills made last week. They sent several draft picks to Minnesota for wide receiver Stefon Diggs in a move that former Bills quarterback Jim Kelly compared to one the team made for James Lofton in their early-90s salad days.

The current Bills quarterback didn’t make that some connection, but he made it clear how excited he is about the move during an appearance on Mad Dog Sports Radio.

“I’m still pumped about it. I’m still floating on cloud nine right now,” Allen said. “I just can’t wait to get to work with him. Obviously with all this stuff going around, traveling and trying to get in touch, start throwing with him, that’s going to be a little delayed. I just want to get back to work. We’ve been staying in contact and trying to devise a plan of how we can get together. But man, the things he can do on a football field are unbelievable. The route running. The way he can make contested catches. I’ve talked to him on the phone a couple times and just how cool of a dude he seems. He’s going to match in very well with our wide receiver group, he’s going to match within our locker room and with our team. Big time playmaker. He’s going to help us out a lot this year.”

The date when Allen and Diggs can start working together isn’t likely to be known for some time and the hope in Buffalo is that they’ll find chemistry quickly once they can get on the field together.