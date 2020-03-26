Josh Allen “still floating on cloud nine” over Stefon Diggs trade

Bills quarterback Josh Allen is sharing a house and a quarantine with Kyle Allen right now, which means he was around when his housemate learned that he’d been traded from Carolina to Washington this week.

That trade is going to wind up being less meaningful to Buffalo than the one that the Bills made last week. They sent several draft picks to Minnesota for wide receiver Stefon Diggs in a move that former Bills quarterback Jim Kelly compared to one the team made for James Lofton in their early-90s salad days.

The current Bills quarterback didn’t make that some connection, but he made it clear how excited he is about the move during an appearance on Mad Dog Sports Radio.

“I’m still pumped about it. I’m still floating on cloud nine right now,” Allen said. “I just can’t wait to get to work with him. Obviously with all this stuff going around, traveling and trying to get in touch, start throwing with him, that’s going to be a little delayed. I just want to get back to work. We’ve been staying in contact and trying to devise a plan of how we can get together. But man, the things he can do on a football field are unbelievable. The route running. The way he can make contested catches. I’ve talked to him on the phone a couple times and just how cool of a dude he seems. He’s going to match in very well with our wide receiver group, he’s going to match within our locker room and with our team. Big time playmaker. He’s going to help us out a lot this year.”

The date when Allen and Diggs can start working together isn’t likely to be known for some time and the hope in Buffalo is that they’ll find chemistry quickly once they can get on the field together.

6 responses to “Josh Allen “still floating on cloud nine” over Stefon Diggs trade

  1. Just wait until he starts complaining after every play. I bet he won’t be as excited then. A guy like that can ruin team chemistry.

  2. I think one of Diggs’ biggest complaints is that Cousins was reluctant to throw it to him when he was covered. Diggs is very good at the contested catch so he can make things happen even if he isn’t open. Keenum’s great season in 2017 was in large part due to Diggs and Thielen going up and getting balls that probably shouldn’t have been thrown, and that’s why he hasn’t been so successful with other teams. If Allen can be more of a gunslinger than the buttoned-up Cousins, Diggs will probably be a lot happier. Of course, the ball is going to have to be somewhere near Diggs before he can make the contested catch.

  4. We’ll see how happy he is when Diggsy pouting up a storm even when the Bills are winning.

  6. Lol. Josh, you better learn how to throw every single pass right to Diggs because if you don’t, you will get the same treatment that Cousins got by mid season next year. I’m glad that Diggs is gone, and I’m even happier with how dumb the Bills brass was to give up such a haul for a diva WR.

