Lamar Jackson sues Amazon over unlicensed apparel sold by third parties

Posted by Mike Florio on March 26, 2020, 1:38 PM EDT
Getty Images

The digital age has spawned a wild-west mentality when it comes to the creation of T-shirts and other items that blatantly infringe on copyrights, trademarks, and/or names and likenesses of athletes and celebrities. One athlete is fighting back.

Via the Baltimore Sun, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has sued Amazon for allowing third-parties to sell apparel bearing his likeness and catch phrases on the Amazon platform.

The federal action seeks an injunction and compensatory damages for the sale of items that include phrases like “Action Jackson” (apparently not a reference to a 1988 Carl Weathers film) and “not bad for a running back.” Jackson argues that his own company sells similar products, and that the unauthorized items sold through Amazon create confusion.

More athletes need to do the same thing, and it’s amazing that they don’t. Many websites profit from items that they should not be selling without a license or some other arrangement from athletes who are clearly identified by name, likeness, number, or both.

20 responses to “Lamar Jackson sues Amazon over unlicensed apparel sold by third parties

  2. Good for him. Amazon needs to be held accountable. Hopefully this will encourage more to do the same.

  4. In the grand tradition of RGMe and (S)cam Newton, it’s all about their (ahem) brand. Over/under for Lamar washing out of the NFL – 5 years.

  8. What catch phrases is he known for? I know he’s known as the guy who can’t throw it in the postseason.

  9. Just when I thought he couldn’t be any cooler… Can’t wait for him to light it up again next year with an improved defense. Not to mention a group of receivers who will step up Boykin & Hollywood.

  10. Titans 28 Ravens 12

    Huh. It’s like the R*vens were cheating scumbags with Bluetooth Guy all along.

  11. I in Jackson’s corner here – but his timing couldn’t be worse.

    Seems like “optics” was the word of the day for a while concerning NFL moves in the world of COVID.

    Dare I say – the “optics” of a guy that signed for 10 million (which is more than the average family makes in a lifetime of work) out of college and stands to make much, much more in the coming years – well, the “optics” here aren’t good.

    In the end, it’s a millionaire suing a billionaire – and that won’t play well in the already ridiculously long unemployment lines that are just going to get longer, or in the grocery stores that are getting emptier, or in the hospitals that are getting fuller.

  12. Get’m Jackson!

    No one likes counterfeiting.

    Do these items also have the NFL logo? Might want to get their army of lawyers involved.

  13. As a Ravens fan, i do admit i need to see more from him i wouldn’t call him a bust he already won the mvp,but i am hoping he improves a lot more in certain area’s since there is a years worth of tape on him. However i will admit, games with bad weather he plays like complete trash which is a bit worrisome in the AFC North. Also SF/Buf/Tenn put the blueprint out on how to stop his run game, If other teams have athletic enough people they can do it too, it seemed to work in those games cause ironically the weather was bad, but if the weather is nice he probably could beat those Ds with his arm. But like i said i just need to see more. This season will be the yr1 to yr2 jump.

    xlivsaints says:
    March 26, 2020 at 1:43 pm
    And next season, he will become a bu$t. Just watch!

  15. Apollo Creed would have dealt with this fool, if he hadn’t been savagely murdered in a charity boxing match vs He-Man.

  16. Reminds me of playing NBA basketball ‘back in the day’ on my PS1 and the Bulls didn’t have Michael Jordan on the team, Rather a shaved head, 6’6 shooting guard with ‘99 ratings’ on the roster.

  17. When I hear the phrase “Action Jackson”, Lamar Jackson doesn’t come to mind.

    “Mike and Dave need wedding dates”, doesn’t make be think of Mike Singletary (Mike Ditka) or david Harris.

  20. Everyone always wants to count everyone else’s money. Lot of people on here accusing Jackson of greed, but companies are illegally making money off of his name and his body of work. I can understand why he wouldn’t want that.

