Leah Still, daughter of former defensive tackle Devon Still, hits cancer-free milestone

Getty Images

Leah Still was once the face of the NFL’s effort to raise awareness and money for cancer research, and she has cleared a significant milestone.

Via the Cincinnati Enquirer, the daughter of former Bengals defensive tackle Devon Still has marked five years of being cancer-free, in a series of social media posts.

The smile you make when you know you did it! You beat cancer! pic.twitter.com/r6Rupu6xfy — Devon Still (@Dev_Still71) March 25, 2020

Devon Still played his first three seasons with the Bengals. He retired in 2017, but their cause has remained in the minds of his friends in the league.

Last December, Patriots receiver Mohamed Sanu wore “Still Strong” cleats with Leah Still’s picture to honor the family of his former teammate and his daughter’s fight with neuroblastoma. They wrote a children’s book about dealing with the disease, and have remained an inspiration to many.