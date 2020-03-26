Marcus Gilbert stays with Cardinals

Getty Images

The Cardinals traded for offensive tackle Marcus Gilbert last year in what turned out to be a disappointing move, as Gilbert suffered a torn ACL over the summer and missed the season. But Gilbert will get another go at it in Arizona this season.

Gilbert and the Cardinals have agreed to a one-year contract.

The 32-year-old Gilbert had played his entire career with the Steelers until he was traded to the Cardinals a year ago. He’s been a starter when healthy, but he hasn’t been healthy much lately: He’s played just 12 games in the last three seasons.

The Cardinals will hope that Gilbert can get healthy, stay healthy, and be a starter on their offensive line this year.