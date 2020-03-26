Matthew Stafford donating to help students, hospital employees amid COVID-19 pandemic

Getty Images

Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford said he’s ready to start football work after last year’s season-ending back injury, but it remains unclear when there will be any football work to do as offseason programs will be affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

With that schedule in limbo, Stafford and his wife Kelly have turned their attention to helping those in Michigan who are responding to and affected by the current situation. They have created $5,000 credits at four restaurants close to hospitals in order to provide food for hospital personnel and first responders.

“We’re going to take some heat off them and put some meals on us,” Stafford said, via the team’s website. “It’s our way to say, ‘We appreciate you,’ and fuel them up for the fight. We’re just trying to inject some cash [in small business] and have those people staying safe.”

The Staffords also announced a $100,000 commitment to help fund Forgotten Harvest, who provides food to charities six days a week, and the Detroit Public Schools Community District’s efforts to provide immediate relief to students impacted by the crisis.