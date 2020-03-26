Quinton Dunbar says he wanted to be in Seattle, contract won’t be an issue

Getty Images

New Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar comes to Seattle after a trade from the Washington Redskins earlier this week with just one year remaining on his current contract.

Dunbar had expressed a desire to get out of Washington with the status of his contract being one sticking among several he had come to have against his previous team. Dunbar is set to make $3.25 million in base salary this season from Seattle. However, in an interview with 710 ESPN Seattle on Thursday, Dunbar said the contract wouldn’t be a problem for his new team.

“It wasn’t all solely based on a new contract,” Dunbar said of his displeasure with Washington. “It was about just, basically, I gave a lot to the Washington Redskins organization. It was more just a respect factor in that situation with the contract. It didn’t have to be based solely on an extension or anything like that. But no, it’s not going to be an issue in Seattle.”

Dunbar said he had a few teams interested in him through trades but that the Seahawks were the place he wanted to be. He has worked with Marquand Manuel in the development of his cornerback technique. Manuel is now with the Philadelphia Eagles but used to be in Seattle under head coach Pete Carroll and followed Dan Quinn to Atlanta when he got the head coaching job with the Falcons after the Seahawks’ Super Bowl XLIX loss to the New England Patriots. Already having a feel for the way Seattle asks their cornerbacks to play and their track record of success made them the most desirous option for him,

“Before the trade was given I had an opportunity with a couple of teams and I wanted to go to Seattle,” Dunbar said. “At the end of the day I feel like it’s a perfect situation for me to go out there and play for a team that competes for a championship every year. So I’m just looking forward to that and everything will take care of itself. I just wanted a new beginning and I’m just going to go out there and help in whichever way I can. Everything else will take care of itself.”

Dunbar had a career-high four interceptions for Washington in 11 games played for the team.