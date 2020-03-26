Raiders’ edition of Hard Knocks nominated for Emmy

Getty Images

Antonio Brown never played a down for the Raiders, but he helped the team earn an Emmy nomination.

Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Oakland Raiders, which featured Brown’s foot and helmet drama, received a nomination for Outstanding Serialized Sports Documentary. It was one of 16 HBO received Thursday for the upcoming 41st Annual Sports Emmy Awards.

The ceremony originally was scheduled for April 28 but has been postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The HBO reality show annually documents a team’s training camp, pulling the curtain back in a made-for-TV summer series.

Hard Knocks, co-produced by NFL Films, has won at least one Sports Emmy every year the series has aired since 2008.