Raiders re-sign linebacker Kyle Wilber

Getty Images

The Las Vegas Raiders re-signed linebacker and special teams standout Kyle Wilber on Wednesday.

Wilber has spent the last two seasons with the Raiders after playing his first six seasons for the Dallas Cowboys. Wilber was a special teams captain for the Raiders in 2018 and has been mostly a fixture on those units during his time with the Raiders. Of the 743 plays he’s been on the field for the last two seasons, 618 of those have come on special teams.

Wilber has appeared in 28 games for the Raiders over the last two seasons, recording 21 total tackles. He started one game last year for the team at linebacker as well in the team’s season finale against the Denver Broncos.