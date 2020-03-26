Ravens sign XFL long snapper Nick Moore

Getty Images

The Ravens signed long snapper Nick Moore, according to the NFL’s official transactions report.

Moore is another signee from the XFL. He played for the Tampa Bay Vipers.

The Ravens already have Morgan Cox on their roster as their long snapper.

Moore has played in the Boston Red Sox organization, playing in the minors for a couple of years before going to the University of Georgia in 2015 to play football.

The Bulldogs recruited him to play linebacker, switched him to fullback, and Moore eventually ended up at long snapper. He signed with the Saints as an undrafted free agent in 2019 but didn’t make the team.