Report: Cowboys and Dak Prescott discussing contract again

The Cowboys and Dak Prescott are talking again. Whether they’re speaking the same language remains to be seen.

According to Ed Werder of ESPN.com, the Cowboys have resumed contract negotiations with their franchise-tagged quarterback.

Because they used the exclusive franchise tag on Prescott, he can’t talk to other teams. They have until July 15 to work out a long-term deal, or he’d play this season under the tag.

One possible hang-up at the moment is the length of a potential new deal. Werder reports that the Cowboys have previously preferred a five-year deal, while Prescott and his agent would rather have a four-year deal.

For the 26-year-old Prescott, a shorter deal would give him another chance to do another long-term contract while ostensibly in his prime, after a new round of broadcast deals could change the economic landscape.