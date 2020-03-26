Robby Anderson calls “false news,” Boomer Esiason stands by claim of bigger offer

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 26, 2020, 8:55 AM EDT
Former Jets quarterback and current WFAN sports talker Boomer Esiason claimed on the air that Robby Anderson left twice as much money on the table before signing with the Panthers.

And after Anderson claimed “fake news,” Esiason is doubling down.

Esiason said he was told the Jets had offered Anderson a four-year, $40 million contract. Anderson eventually signed a two-year, $20 million deal with the Panthers, which included $12 million guaranteed.

False news y’all need to better jobs reporting and putting out fake news too ppl,” Anderson tweeted, via SNY, though at some point later he deleted the tweet.

Thursday morning, Esiason defended his initial report.

I have a great source. My source is always accurate. I’m not backing off anything that I said,” he said. “The one thing that I said yesterday that in my eyes remains very true [is] that Robby decided to play for his old Temple coach, Matt Rhule. They have that new offensive coordinator down there, Joe [Brady]. He signed a two-year deal to bet on himself to get back to free agency. I don’t want to say it’s a gutsy move; I think it’s a confident move by Robby Anderson.

“Whether or not he decided to do it that way as opposed to staying with the Jets for four years, that’s his decision. I give him a lot of credit for making that decision, but I know what I know. I know what I was told. . . . He made a business decision, and hopefully it’ll work out for him. But I know what I know, and I was just telling you what I was told, and I stand by it.”

Whether playing with Rhule, Brady, and Teddy Bridgewater in Carolina turns out to be better than staying with Adam Gase and Sam Darnold in New York remains to be seen.

The Jets responded quickly by signing Breshad Perriman to a one-year deal, though their receiving group still needs plenty of help.

4 responses to “Robby Anderson calls “false news,” Boomer Esiason stands by claim of bigger offer

  1. All i know is that after not signing either Anderson or Perriman, the Eagles are taking a WR in the 1st round.

    Robbie made a mistake in signing with Carolina in that Bridgewater was the most conservative passer in the league last year. His depth of target was 6 yards, last in the league.

    Get used to running a lot of empty routes but at least the pay is good. McCaffrey is going to shatter running back receiving records though.

  2. Robbie Anderson wanted to go to a team where he could showcase his skills and have a chance to earn a big payout after 2 years. No one can fault him for that.

    Two observations:

    1 – he’s a deep threat and Teddy Bridgewater is not a deep ball thrower, so his main skill, breakaway speed, will be under utilized

    2 – He will be 2 years older and presumably slowing down.

    So he probably won’t get a big payout in 2 years.

    In any case $20,000,000 for 2 years will last him a lifetime if he’s not stupid.

  3. You know Boomer has legit sources with the Jets. I guess not everyone loves the lights of the big city. As a guy who has lived in this area all of my 50 years, I dont blame them.

  4. Twice as much money? Not really, because 10 million per year is 10 million per year in either case. Perhaps a Rhule offense has a lot more appeal than a Gase offense to a guy who now knows them both.

