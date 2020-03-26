Sean Lee: Meetings about new defense important whether live or virtual

Getty Images

Linebacker Sean Lee re-signed with the Cowboys earlier this month, so he won’t have to get used to new surroundings for his 11th NFL season.

There will be plenty for Lee to get used to this year, however. The Cowboys have a new head coach in Mike McCarthy and a new defensive coordinator in Mike Nolan, which leads to the logical assumption that “there are going to be some changes” to the way the team handles its business.

Getting those changes down will be complicated by the changes to the offseason program that the COVID-19 pandemic has created. Teams will have to get creative to prepare themselves and Lee believes it will be vital for the Cowboys to figure out how to make it all work in the coming months.

“I still think they’re trying to figure out the logistics of trying to learn and have meetings,” Lee said on SiriusXM NFL Radio. “Hopefully, we can get past this and have some type of offseason. But if not, I think there’s a game plan to maybe use some technology, to use the iPads, maybe to Skype to have some of those meetings because there’s no question — offensively and defensively — trying to learn new systems, kinda systems that are probably different than what we’ve had in the past, we’re going to need to have those meetings and have that time.”

Every team is going to be in a similar boat when it comes to making sure everyone is on the same page without the usual beats of the offseason, but teams like the Cowboys with first-year head coaches may find the sledding more difficult.