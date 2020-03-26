Steelers signing XFL long snapper/linebacker Christian Kuntz

Getty Images

The Steelers have agreed to terms with a fourth XFL player.

They are signing long snapper/linebacker Christian Kuntz, Mark Kaboly of TheAthletic.com reports. Kuntz was in their training camp last year.

Kuntz, 25, played for the Dallas Renegades.

Kuntz was a linebacker at Duquesne, three times earning All-America honors. He added long snapping after leaving college.

He originally entered the NFL with the Patriots in 2018. He also has spent time with the Broncos and Jaguars.

Kuntz joined the Steelers during their 2019 training camp to provide depth at outside linebacker. He made five tackles and a sack in the preseason finale against the Panthers.