Tom Brady tries to capitalize on his shared initials with Tampa Bay

Getty Images

Sorry, Tom Brokaw. No dice, Tony Bennett. Better luck next time, Terry Bradshaw.

Tom Brady has moved to Tampa Bay, and he’s going to try to cash in on the common nature of his and its initials.

According to the Los Angeles Times, via Sports Business Daily, Brady has filed a trademark application for “TB X TB.” Per the report, Brady’s inspiration came from the team’s use of that very slogan when introducing Brady last week via digital video. The trademark application was made by Brady the same day the Buccaneers debuted the video.

The application explains that Brandy intends to use the slogan on “clothing, including shirts, pants, shorts, sweatshirts, sweaters, jerseys, sleepwear and headwear.”

It’s an unknown, as explained by the Times, whether the Bucs had planned to use the slogan for their own merchandising purposes. If they did, well, TB X TB = Too Bad.