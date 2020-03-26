Tom Brady’s name emerges in the politics of COVID-19

Posted by Mike Florio on March 26, 2020, 6:27 PM EDT
The sports news has spent plenty of time talking about Tom Brady lately. On Thursday, he made an appearance in the non-sports news.

The Associated Press, which obtained a recording of President Donald Trump’s Thursday afternoon conference call with the nation’s governors, reported that Washington governor Jay Inslee challenged the President during the meeting by saying, “I don’t want you to be the backup quarterback, we need you to be Tom Brady here.”

During the daily COVID-19 briefing, the President addressed the issue.

“Somebody in the fake news said that one of the governors said, ‘Oh, we need Tom Brady,'” Trump said. “I said, ‘Yeah, he meant that in a positive way.’ He said, ‘We need Tom Brady. We’re gonna do great.’ And he meant it very positively. But they took it differently. They think Tom Brady should be leading the effort. That’s only fake news. And I like Tom Brady. Spoke to him the other day. He’s a great guy.”

There’s no point trying to reconcile the conflicting versions. Some of you will always see it one way, and some will always see it another way. The one thing we all can agree on is that Tom Brady definitely should not be leading the effort, but that we definitely need everyone in this specific crisis to perform in their jobs like Tom Brady does in his.

  1. He is being the Tom Brady of the moment. But if he tries to calm everyone, he accused of not being serious enough, and if he is too serious, he is accused of promoting panic. That’s just how it is. People hate Tom Brady too. It doesn’t make sense, but that’s how people are. We’re all flawed vessels. But notice how the Governor of Washington State said “Tom Brady,” and not “Russell Wilson.” Everyone knows, Tom has been The Man, and the MVP of two decades of football.

  2. Not much room to disagree that the best possible way to solve any problem is to find the best possible people for that job armed with the best possible ideas.

  3. It’s a shame his simple mind can’t understand what that meant. WE need a real leader. WE need someone that will react to this and lead OUR team, ALL OF OUR TEAM to victory TOGETHER. We don’t have A Tom Brady running things, we have Eric friggin Leaf.

