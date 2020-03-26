Tom Brady’s name emerges in the politics of COVID-19

Getty Images

The sports news has spent plenty of time talking about Tom Brady lately. On Thursday, he made an appearance in the non-sports news.

The Associated Press, which obtained a recording of President Donald Trump’s Thursday afternoon conference call with the nation’s governors, reported that Washington governor Jay Inslee challenged the President during the meeting by saying, “I don’t want you to be the backup quarterback, we need you to be Tom Brady here.”

During the daily COVID-19 briefing, the President addressed the issue.

“Somebody in the fake news said that one of the governors said, ‘Oh, we need Tom Brady,'” Trump said. “I said, ‘Yeah, he meant that in a positive way.’ He said, ‘We need Tom Brady. We’re gonna do great.’ And he meant it very positively. But they took it differently. They think Tom Brady should be leading the effort. That’s only fake news. And I like Tom Brady. Spoke to him the other day. He’s a great guy.”

There’s no point trying to reconcile the conflicting versions. Some of you will always see it one way, and some will always see it another way. The one thing we all can agree on is that Tom Brady definitely should not be leading the effort, but that we definitely need everyone in this specific crisis to perform in their jobs like Tom Brady does in his.