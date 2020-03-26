Why didn’t Eagles trade for DeAndre Hopkins?

Posted by Charean Williams on March 26, 2020, 4:12 PM EDT
It would be hard to find anyone outside the Texans’ building who doesn’t think Arizona stole DeAndre Hopkins. The Cardinals traded running back David Johnson, a 2020 second-round choice and a 2021 fourth-rounder for Hopkins and a 2020 fourth-round selection.

It was a small price to pay for one of the best receivers in the NFL.

It’s been reported the Eagles also talked to the Texans but decided against trading for Hopkins, based both on what the Texans were asking for and what Hopkins wanted in a new contract.

Eagles General Manager Howie Roseman also intimated on a conference call with reporters Thursday that the Texans weren’t offering Philadelphia the same deal they offered the Cardinals.

“The Hopkins one, I get that this is a hot-button topic for us,” Roseman said, via Dave Zangaro of NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com. “I think that, again, we gotta also look at it from the perspective of the other team. What their ask is for us may be different, depending on their valuation of players they get in trades or where draft picks are. So it’s not always apples to apples.

“I’m not saying that as an excuse, I’m just saying the reality of the situation is there are a lot of trades that we look at where I’ll call the G.M. and say, you know, ‘We talked about this. Why would you do it for this?’ And they’ll say, ‘Well, I really like this player’ or ‘I like where this pick is.’ So, I think there’s a lot that goes into it and we’re not always in control of the results on that.”

The Texans obviously valued Johnson, a commodity the Eagles didn’t have, and the Cardinals’ second-round choice, No. 40 overall, was 13 spots better than the Eagles’ second-round selection.

It also appears the Eagles, like maybe some other teams, were scared off by Hopkins’ contract request. Hopkins still has three years remaining on his deal.

  1. Deep wr draft they don’t have much money it’s not rocket science. Dumb question even dumber article!

  2. Umm, for the same reason NE didn’t and other teams hung up the phone immediately. The guy wants 20 mil per.

    Some teams get it, some don’t.

  3. However Arizona got him I’m just glad they got him as Arizona now has a loaded WR corps with arguably the NFL’s best #1WR leading it. Arizona has 3 WR’s around Murray all capable of 1,000K+ YD seasons in D Hopkins, Larry Fitz and Christian Kirk, who was on pace for over 1K+YDs in his 2nd season last year before spraining his ankle. With Hopkins on the field drawing all the coverage to his side it really open things up for Larry Fitz & Christian Kirk too, you put a #3CB on Kirk and he will eat him alive. WR Andy Isabella with his elite 4.31spd is ready to start now and really break out in his 2nd season, his speed is a real weapon along w/ Kirk’s 4.43spd both can take the top off. 6″5 Hakeem Butler was on IR his rookie year but now healthy he should be a big factor to particularly down in the red zone with his 36in vertical at his size w/ his speed running a 4.47 40. Arizona’s passing game is going to be extremely explosive next season with Hopkins on that roster giving Murray a truly elite all-pro WR1 in the prime of his career.

  4. tylawspick6 says:
    March 26, 2020 at 4:15 pm
    Umm, for the same reason NE didn’t and other teams hung up the phone immediately. The guy wants 20 mil per.

    Some teams get it, some don’t.
    LoL why you trying to re-write history? That’s not how it went down, Bill Belicheck offered up the Patriots #23rd overall pick but BOB didn’t want to trade Hopkins within the AFC and was also made that Bill B tried snubbing BOB after BOB’s Texans beat NE, he didn’t forget that. Someone hung the phone up alright but it was Bill O’Brian hanging up the phone on Belicheck. Had New England of landed Hopkins Tom Brady is still a Patriot . Billy Belicheck couldn’t land him though and now Brian Hoyer is your QB1, let that sink in.

  5. Hopkins has came out and said the contract wasn’t even a big issue, DeAndre Hopkins has said he never asked for a big time contract and never asked for $20M+ per season. What he did ask for was a bit of pay raise under his current deal as he is vastly under paid given what he brings to the table, I’m sure anyone else in his position would want to paid more if they were the best at their job and getting vastly under paid. And no matter what Arizona owns DeAndre Hopkins rights for the next 3 years at a very affordable team friendly deal meaning with that much time left on the deal Arizona now holds ALL of the leverage in any contract negotiations as they’d re-upping him several years early. The Texans had that leverage to but for some reason decided to trade it for a bag of footballs.
    Arizona wants him to be him so I’m positive they will give him a new deal and rip the old one up but with 3yrs left on D-Hop’s current deal the new deal will be on Arizona’s terms, likely paying him something like $17-$18M over the next 3-5 years.

  7. People assume David Johnson is a backup talent. But he is only a few years away from being a dynamic weapon under Bruce Arians.

  8. hawkkiller says:
    March 26, 2020 at 4:31 pm
    tylawspick6 says:
    March 26, 2020 at 4:15 pm
    Umm, for the same reason NE didn’t and other teams hung up the phone immediately. The guy wants 20 mil per.

    Some teams get it, some don’t.
    LoL why you trying to re-write history? That’s not how it went down, Bill Belicheck offered up the Patriots #23rd overall pick but BOB didn’t want to trade Hopkins within the AFC and was also made that Bill B tried snubbing BOB after BOB’s Texans beat NE, he didn’t forget that. Someone hung the phone up alright but it was Bill O’Brian hanging up the phone on Belicheck. Had New England of landed Hopkins Tom Brady is still a Patriot . Billy Belicheck couldn’t land him though and now Brian Hoyer is your QB1, let that sink in.

    Source?

    That’s about the most unlikely BB move in history. A loaded WR class where he can add to Harry and Meyers on rookie deals and he’s toss his 23rd overall pick with no 2nd rder?

    Again, source? Your little story sounds made up.

