Bears opt not to extend season-ticket payment deadline

Getty Images

At a time when plenty of NFL teams have delayed payment for 2020 season tickets, the Chicago Bears have decided not to.

According to Steve Greenberg of the Chicago Sun-Times, the March 20 deadline did not change.

72-year-old Frank Bomher sounded off to Greenberg about the failure to show flexibility at a time of financial misfortune.

“Our beloved Chicago Bears demanded I get them my $20,000 for my 41st year as a season-ticket holder or they would take the tickets away,” Bomher told Greenberg via email. “What have I been thinking? I’ve been a staunch supporter of the McCaskey family over all these years (well, not when Mike was in charge), but this really galled me. . . . I felt like I was being robbed as I made that payment.”

But Bomher did indeed make the payment.

“I wrote my check,” Bomher told Greenberg. “And if they have a good season, I guess I’ll forgive and forget.”

Teams like the Bears are harvesting season-ticket payment at a time when there are no guarantees that there will even be a season with fans in attendance. And if there isn’t, it will be interesting to see whether the payments are refunded, or whether they are simply applied to 2021 or 2020 or whenever the next football season with fans in attendance actually happens.