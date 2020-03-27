Bill Belichick’s work for the NFL’s all-time team results in an Sports Emmy nomination

NFL.com

The list of nominees for the 2020 Sports Emmys includes someone who has a reputation for saying as little as possible.

Among the candidates for “Outstanding Sports Personality — Studio Analyst” is the best coach of all time, in any sport: Bill Belichick.

Belichick’s nomination comes from his work for the NFL 100 All-Time Team series, where he joined Rich Eisen and Cris Collinsworth for a multi-part effort to unveil the best 100 players in league history.

The other nominees in Belichick’s category are Charles Barkley, Jay Bilas, Al Leiter, Kenny Smith, and Michael Strahan.

Many in the media place an unreasonable degree of importance on winning or being nominated for a Sports Emmy. Belichick surely won’t care about being nominated, or about winning. Indeed, he’d probably treat the trophy the same way he treats the AFC Championship trophy. The only prize he cares about is the Super Bowl trophy and the ring that goes along with it.

So, basically, don’t expect Belichick to enhance his boat named “8 Rings” with a dinghy dubbed “One Emmy.”