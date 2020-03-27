Broncos re-sign Joel Heath, Joe Jones

Getty Images

The Broncos have re-signed a couple of players they opted not to tender contracts as restricted free agents ahead of the start of the new league year.

The NFL’s daily transaction report brings word that the team has re-signed defensive end Joel Heath and linebacker Joe Jones.

Heath was claimed off of waivers from the Texans after the end of the regular season. He played in 32 games for Houston over the last four seasons, but only made two appearances last year. He has 34 tackles and three sacks for his career.

Jones spent time with the Cowboys, Chargers and Seahawks before making his way to Denver in 2017. He’s played in 35 games over the last three years and has 26 career tackles.