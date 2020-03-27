Bucs bringing back Ryan Smith

Getty Images

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians downplayed the notion that Tom Brady’s presence will lead free agents to flock to Tampa this season because “there’s only so much money that can go around.”

There is enough money to hold onto one of their own players. Terez Paylor of Yahoo Sports reports that the team is finalizing a deal to retain cornerback and special teamer Ryan Smith.

Smith was a fourth-round pick in 2016 in Tampa and has played 57 games over four years with the team. He started 16 of those games on defense, but he only played 50 defensive snaps during the 2019 season as he has largely made his impact on special teams.

Smith has 113 tackles, an interception, four forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries over the course of his career.