DeAndre Hopkins donates $150,000 to Arizona relief fund

DeAndre Hopkins didn’t need long to become one of them.

Less than two weeks after a trade took him from Houston to Arizona, the All-Pro receiver is doing his part in his new home.

Hopkins announced he is donating $150,000 to the AZ Coronavirus Relief Fund, part of the Arizona Together initiative launched Tuesday by Governor Doug Ducey to aid in the battle against COVID-19.

“To my new AZ family, I can’t wait until everything settles down so I can get out there and play in front of you all,” Hopkins wrote on social media. “Until then, I wanted to do my part for my new community and donate $150,000 to the Arizona coronavirus relief fund.”

