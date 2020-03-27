Derek Watt: “So many positives” to signing with Steelers beyond playing with brother

Getty Images

When news of an agreement between the Steelers and fullback Derek Watt broke early in the free agent negotiation window, reaction was focused on the fact that he’d be teammates with his younger brother T.J.

According to Watt, however, the family reunion was just the cherry on top of the sundae. The Steelers showed their level of interest by putting forth a three-year, $9.75 million offer to play a role on offense and special teams for what he called “a hard-working, blue-collar, tough-nosed organization.”

“There’s a tremendous opportunity there and we’ve had the privilege to play together in high school, college and now the NFL,” Watt said, via the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “There’s so much more that goes into it than that. . . . We’re extremely excited, but it’s not the main reason. There were so many positives.”

With the Steelers saying farewell to fullback Roosevelt Nix and special teams ace Tyler Matakevich this offseason, there are clear roles for Watt in both phases of the game. Putting that together with the history of the Steelers and the familial angle made for an easy free agent decision.