Deshaun Watson feeding nurses on the front lines

Getty Images

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson fed nurses on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic at a Houston hospital Friday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Watson catered lunch and dinner at Ben Taub Hospital, an acute care facility and Level I trauma center near NRG Stadium.

Watson had 200 lunches delivered by Sticky’s Chicken with another 200 dinners planned for Friday night for the night shift.

Watson also provided meals in his hometown of Gainesville, Georgia, earlier this week.

He has donated hundreds of meals to local hospitality workers who lost their jobs or had their income affected due to the coronavirus.