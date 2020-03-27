Dolphins newcomers coming up with new ways to work out

Getty Images

The Dolphins have signed more free agents than can safely gather, and even if they wanted to, the team facility is closed.

So all those players are having to get workouts in on their own, at a time when most gyms are closed because of the coronavirus outbreak.

New center Ted Karras said he’s relying on a neighbor in Boston, who has weights in his garage.

“My neighbor’s got a rack in his garage right across the street,” Karras said, via Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald. “I’m just running up and down the street. I’m doing band workouts. I’m doing anything I can to get it done. It’s pretty crazy.

“I hope it calms down soon so I can get down there and get to work. I’m really excited to meet the guys. That’s my favorite part about football is being on a team with 50, 60 guys so I’m really looking forward to meeting some new people and getting to work.”

That’s not going to be anytime soon, as few expect NFL teams to have anything resembling an offseason program. So players have to train on their own, some with home gyms and some by simply going outside and running for cardio. And for some of them, the social distancing is serious.

New linebacker Kyle Van Noy said he drives out into the country from his Los Angeles home to a secluded place to work out.

“There’s a ranch 45 minutes away from me,” Van Noy said. “No one’s there. There’s a hill I can run and weights I can lift. Me, myself and I.”

Perhaps adopting the Rocky IV Siberian cabin lifestyle is best right now, but it’s far from normal for players who are used to gathering this time of year.