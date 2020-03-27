Eagles exercise Zach Ertz’s option for 2021 season

Getty Images

The Eagles took their eyes off this offseason for a moment this week in order to take care of some business for the 2021 season.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the team exercised their option on tight end Zach Ertz’s contract for next year. That’s the final year of Ertz’s current deal with the team.

Ertz is set to make a salary of $8.25 next year, but that figure could be wiped out by a contract extension at some point this offseason. Talks on that front are expected to take place and reaching an agreement would likely lower his $12 million-plus cap hits in each of the next two years.

Ertz caught 88 passes for 916 yards and six touchdowns for the Eagles last year.