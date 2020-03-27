Falcons to sign ex-XFL LB Edmond Robinson

Getty Images

The Falcons added a former XFL tight end on Wednesday when they signed Khari Lee and they’re adding another player from the league to their defense.

Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports that the team will sign former Houston Roughnecks linebacker Edmond Robinson. Robinson had 22 tackles, two sacks, an interception, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery during the XFL’s five-game season.

The Vikings drafted Robinson out of Newberry College in the seventh round of the 2015 draft. He had 12 tackles in 21 games over his first two professional seasons before being waived as part of Minnesota’s final cuts in 2017. He was claimed by the Jets and played one game for them.

Robinson spent time with the Cardinals later that year, but didn’t see any game action. He was out of the league the last two years, but did spend time in the Alliance of American Football before that league folded during its inaugural season.