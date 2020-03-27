Football Week in America is coming to NBCSN

Getty Images

With no live sports currently happening, NBC is bringing you a full week of NFL classic games, and then some.

It’s Football Week in America, beginning Monday on NBCSN. And it will consist of classic Sunday Night Football games from NBC.

The games also will help support COVID-19 fundraising through on-screen messaging during the broadcasts.

Each night includes a pair of games, starting on Monday at 7:00 p.m. ET, with the first Manning Bowl from 2006, featuring Peyton Manning vs. Eli Manning, as called by Al Michaels and John Madden. Then, at 9:30 p.m. ET, it’s the 2013 matchup between Peyton’s Broncos and Tom Brady’s Patriots.

Daily doubleheaders continue through Sunday, April 5, with games on each of the next three Sundays, through April 26.