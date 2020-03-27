Greg Zuerlein heading to Dallas

Getty Images

Greg the Leg is hoofing it to Dallas.

According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, the Cowboys are signing former Rams kicker Greg Zuerlein.

He’s getting a three-year deal worth $7.5 million.

The 32-year-old kicker is rejoining his former special teams coach John Fassel there.

Zuerlein struggled with injury and accuracy last year, hitting just 72.7 percent of his field goals (24-of-33).

The Cowboys signed kicker Kai Forbath after he finished last season for them, but the competition would probably have to go very poorly for Zuerlein to not be the guy considering that contract.