Jay Feely picks up award — for coaching girls soccer

Getty Images

Jay Feely obviously picked up a few pointers during his 14 years in the NFL.

Via Dana Scott of the Arizona Republic, the longtime kicker and CBS broadcaster added another line to his resume, as he was just named the Republic‘s girls high school soccer coach of the year.

After starting the Gilbert Christian girls soccer program in 2015, he led them to a state title this year.

They went 18-1, winning 16 straight to close the season, including the state title game over Sahuarita.

“This year our motto was ‘Finish.’ Finish every drill, every practice, every game this season.” Feely said. “Our girls committed to doing anything I asked, and they loved and encouraged each other along the way.

“It was an absolute joy and honor to be their coach.”

That’s some NFL-level coaching cliche work as well, but Feely was quick to spread the credit around to his players and staff, and an impressive season for all those involved.

He comes from a coaching family, as his grandfather was a basketball and baseball coach at St. Thomas College in Minnesota for more than 30 years.