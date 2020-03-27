Jets’ deal with Marqui Christian falls through

Getty Images

A third deal which was reported as agreed to has now fallen through.

According to Brian Costello of the New York Post, the Jets’ anticipated deal with safety Marqui Christian will not be completed.

The deal was reported last Saturday (which feels like a year and a half ago), and the former Rams safety figured to be solid depth for the Jets secondary.

He joins cornerback Darqueze Dennard (Jaguars) and Michael Brockers (Ravens) in a group of players whose contracts were never finalized. Brockers quickly signed back with the Rams.