Kyle Van Noy eyes leadership role with Dolphins

Getty Images

Kyle Van Noy isn’t particularly interested in defining his on-field role in the Dolphins defense.

Van Noy said this week that he expects to “be playing everywhere like I have been” with the Patriots in recent years, so the label of linebacker or defensive end doesn’t really mean all that much to him. What is more meaningful is the chance to provide a veteran’s perspective to a younger team that’s looking to take a big step forward this season.

“I’m just going to try to hopefully take a more leadership role because I’m going to be one of the older players on this team, and I just hope I can help out the young guys — not just as football players, but as people, too. I just want them to — I hope I can show them the right way, how to be a professional because that’s what it’s all about,” Van Noy said, via the team’s website.

Van Noy’s ability to take on that kind of role should be helped by his relationship with head coach Brian Flores from Miami and the hope in South Florida is that will lead to some of the success the two men enjoyed in New England.