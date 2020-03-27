Lions agree to terms with Reggie Ragland, Elijah Lee

Getty Images

The Lions doubled up on depth for their linebacker group on Friday.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that they have signed Reggie Ragland and Justin Rogers of the Detroit News reports that they’ve also added Elijah Lee.

Ragland earned a Super Bowl ring with the Chiefs in February and had two tackles in the comeback win over the 49ers. He joined Kansas City in a trade with the Bills in 2017 that came a little more than a year after Buffalo made him a second-round pick. He never played a regular season game for Buffalo due to a torn ACL in August of his rookie season.

Ragland had 160 tackles, 2.5 sacks and an interception for the Chiefs.

Lee was on the other side of the field in Super Bowl LIV and became a free agent when the 49ers opted not to tender him as a restricted free agent. He played 38 games for the Niners and recorded 76 tackles, a sack, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery while seeing most of his action on special teams.