Melvin Gordon ready for some home field advantage

Getty Images

Melvin Gordon might be new to the Broncos, but he already knows what Broncos fans sound like.

The veteran running back got a dig in at/acknowledged the obvious about his former team Friday, saying his time with the Chargers wasn’t exactly known for its home field advantages.

“I always felt like it was an away game when we played the Broncos, and pretty much any team,” he said during his introductory teleconference in Denver, via Nicki Jhabvala of TheAthletic.com.

Ouch.

The Chargers never really caught on in their temporary 30,000-seat soccer stadium of a home, with visiting fans routinely overwhelming any amount of Chargers faithful who might have shown up.

It will be interesting to see if they do any better when they move into SoFi Stadium with the Rams this year, or whether their fanbase continues with an apparent policy of indifference.