Michael Brockers returning to Rams after Ravens deal falls through

Getty Images

It didn’t work out for defensive tackle Michael Brockers in Baltimore, but his return to the open market didn’t last long.

Brockers’ agent Scott Casterline told Ian Rapoport of NFL Media that his client is returning to the Rams. It’s a three-year deal with a maximum value of $31.5 million.

Brockers agreed to a three-year, $30 million deal with the Ravens last week, but reports surfaced this week that the deal was in jeopardy because the Ravens had concerns about the condition of his ankle. Friday morning brought word the deal was off and the Ravens confirmed it a short time later.

Brockers has spent his entire eight-year career with the Rams and has been a fixture in the starting lineup since he joined the team. That figures to remain the case after his brief departure went up in a puff of smoke.