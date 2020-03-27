Myles Garrett helps provide 24,000 pounds of food in Cleveland

Posted by Charean Williams on March 27, 2020, 6:44 PM EDT
Getty Images

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett has joined some of his teammates and his owners in helping out the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Saturday, Garrett will team with the Cleveland Hope Exchange and a number of area businesses to provide more than 24,000 pounds of food and additional resources to those in need in Cleveland’s Clark-Fulton neighborhood.

The Cleveland Hope Exchange also hopes to raise $50,000 through the event.

Browns players Baker Mayfield and Larry Ogunjobi have announced donations to the Greater Cleveland Food Bank, while owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam pledged $1.5 million to COVID-19 relief funds.