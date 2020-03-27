Myles Garrett helps provide 24,000 pounds of food in Cleveland

Getty Images

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett has joined some of his teammates and his owners in helping out the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Saturday, Garrett will team with the Cleveland Hope Exchange and a number of area businesses to provide more than 24,000 pounds of food and additional resources to those in need in Cleveland’s Clark-Fulton neighborhood.

The Cleveland Hope Exchange also hopes to raise $50,000 through the event.

Browns players Baker Mayfield and Larry Ogunjobi have announced donations to the Greater Cleveland Food Bank, while owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam pledged $1.5 million to COVID-19 relief funds.